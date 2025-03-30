L2 Empuraan Day 4 Box Office: Mohanlal film cements its top grosser spot with Rs 45 crore worldwide gross

The latest big Malayalam release L2: Empuraan is having a dream run at the global box office, more appropriately being bigger than a dream run. Right from its pre-sales to its release and further ahead, the film is racing past records faster than the speed of light. Adding on to its 3 day total of Rs 141 crore worldwide gross, the film has collected Rs 45 crores on its day 4.

The 4 day total of the Prithviraj Sukumaran now stands at Rs 186 crore worldwide gross. This feat places it inches away from the Rs 200 crore worldwide gross, set to be crossed on Day 5. Though its day 4 gross is largely boosted by the weekend factor, the post-Eid holiday run for the next few days is expected to help the film run slightly better than usual at the box office.

L2: Empuraan is already the globally highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, leaving behind the lifetime run of previous Mollywood giants like a cakewalk. Its strong and steady success at the box office only ensures it to grow by a better margin, shielding its unbeatable factor at the box office.

Another throne this Mohanlal starrer has captured is of the highest grossing Malayalam movie in overseas, previously held by the 2024 blockbuster Manjummel Boys with a record of USD 8.8 Million overseas gross. Its 4 day total overseas gross amounts to over USD 10 Million.

Advertisement

With a list of records prepared in just its initial 4 days, L2: Empuraan gives a surety of not stopping at the box office anytime soon, further helped by its mixed to positive word of mouth. In its current state, this mammoth Malayalam blockbuster can easily join some of the biggest Indian blockbusters in overseas territories with no fixed spot for this box office monster. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.