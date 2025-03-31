L2 Empuraan Day 5 Trends: Mohanlal film enjoys its Eid holiday, set for a Rs 13 crore Kerala gross anytime

Ever since L2: Empuraan released, the film is running like a rage on the global box office breaking industry records left, right and centre. The film features Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leads with Prithviraj himself behind the camera. Till now, the film has crossed Rs 170 crores at the worldwide box office in 4 days.

L2: Empuraan Day 5 Expected Performance

As per the recent development on the film’s all time blockbuster run, L2: Empuraan is set to take a major boost at the box office and gross Rs 38 crores worldwide, taking a slight jump from its Day 4 total of Rs 35.5 crores worldwide. This jump accounts for the positive boost the film is getting from the major Eid holiday.

Out of its complete worldwide gross for Day 5, the Kerala gross contributes Rs 13 crore from the film with the major share coming from the overseas territory. For overseas, the film has been a major record holder ever since its advance booking phase and has been going strong on the 5th day of its release. As for its extended opening weekend, the film has registered the 4th highest number of admits in theatres for any movie worldwide. This huge record makes it stand among box office giants like Avengers: Endgame, Jawan, Pathaan and Baahubali 2 in the particular region.

In several overseas territories like the middle east or the gulf, this Mohanlal starrer would surely see a growth in its performance. The performance of the film was supposed to be heavily affected by the release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar but due to the average response the film has gotten on its release, it won’t stand as too big of a hurdle for the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial.

L2: Empuraan Running in Cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh and Manju Warrier in the lead. Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

