L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Trends Day 6: Mohanlal film eyes a bumper Rs 8 crore gross on the first Tuesday

The Mohanlal starrer blockbuster film L2: Empuraan is raging on the box office ever since its release targeting records from all around the world. The film features Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leads with Prithviraj himself behind the camera. This blockbuster action thriller has entered its Day 6 today carrying its huge hype post the Eid Holiday period.

L2: Empuraan Day 6 Box Office Trends

Mohanlal’s blockbuster L2: Empuraan has currently sold tickets worth over Rs 5.75 crore with just its advance booking. For a Malayalam film, the film is justifying its blockbuster run by such numbers and is set to collect over Rs 8 crores Kerala gross at the box office on its Day 6. With its Day 6, L2: Empuraan is expected to climb higher among the highest grossing Malayalam movies ever in history.

The 5 Day total Kerala gross made L2: Empuraan set its entry into the domestic Rs 50 crore club, taking its approx total to Rs 55 crore. This entry made it the fastest film at the Malayalam box office to cross Rs 50 crore, overtaking the previous record holder Leo starring Thalalapathy Vijay.

In these 5 days, the film has also crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide which made this Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial the fastest Malayalam film to achieve this feat. This record signifies its much stronger position in the overseas territory rather than in India. Its Day 5 worldwide stood at Rs 28 crores benefitting from the Eid holiday which can indicate a slight decrease in its overseas gross on Day 6.

L2: Empuraan Running in Cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh and others leading the film. This Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, is currently running in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

