L2 Empuraan: Amid ongoing debate, makers of Mohanlal-starrer likely to modify movie with 17 cuts
Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is set to undergo 17 cuts amid ongoing debate. Read on for details!
L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit theaters on March 27, 2025. As the film arrived on the big screen, it became the center of debate over its portrayal.
Now, the makers have decided to make modifications. According to Manorama News, the film will undergo 17 cuts and be resubmitted for censor approval.
According to the report, the makers voluntarily decided to make modifications after facing backlash from several right-wing organizations. As the film is submitted for Censor Board approval, the revised version is set to hit screens next week.
Reports suggest the edited version will tone down violence against women and remove scenes of alleged religious hatred. Additionally, producer Gokulam Gopalan revealed that he spoke with director Prithviraj Sukumaran to make necessary changes to avoid hurting sentiments.
The decision to re-censor the movie is speculated to have been made following an online debate. A right-wing publication also alleged that the film goes against their faction’s political agenda, adding to the controversy.
L2: Empuraan is a political action thriller and the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy. Set five years after the events of Lucifer (2019), the film explores how Kerala’s socio-political landscape has changed, with those in power becoming corrupted.
With Mohanlal reprising his role, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, Rick Yune, and more in key roles.
Additionally, a third installment, L3: The Beginning, is in the works. The sequel will pick up from L2's cliffhanger while also delving into the origins of Stephen Nedumpally’s past.
