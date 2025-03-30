L2 Empuraan Day 4 Trends: Mohanlal film continues with its box office havoc, eyes a Rs 12 crore Kerala gross

The latest Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal in the lead has proven to be a box office monster right from its advance booking till its release and further. The film continues breaking records with an unimaginable margin, eyeing the end of its extended opening weekend.

L2: Empuraan Conquers the Box Office on Day 4

The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial ensemble L2: Empuraan has taken its current total to a 3 day Kerala gross of Rs 22.52 crores. With its strong hold on the box office growing even stronger on Sunday, the Mohanlal starrer is set for a Day 4 collection of over Rs 12 crores Kerala gross.

Going by the Day 4 trends, this Mohanlal starrer is expected to keep climbing above the highest of the Malayalam grossers with no stop expected anytime soon. With the occasion of Eid acting as a possibly high push for the film, the Sunday is sure to elevate the box office stature of this Mohanlal starrer too.

The end of its Day 4 also marks the end of its extended opening weekend. As per what was predicted very earlier, L2: Empuraan is going to be the highest Malayalam opening weekend grosser with the 4 day extended weekend just helping it add on to its unimaginably high weekend total.

Advertisement

Rs 200 Crore Worldwide Weekend on the Cards for L2: Empuraan?

Aside from the domestic records L2: Empuraan is sweeping through, the overseas and worldwide gross of the film puts it at an even stronger position. As evident from its run till now, it is setting up the highest of the numbers for any Mollywood film, proving to be a box office all time blockbuster.

This spree of box office records makes it a possible contender for collecting over Rs 200 crores worldwide gross in just 4 days, also being the fastest Malayalam film to achieve this feat. As a reminder, the film had successfully crossed Rs 100 crores worldwide gross in just 2 days.

L2: Empuraan is being received with a highly positive to mixed word of mouth, benefitting from the biggest hype generated for any Malayalam movie in recent times. Judging by its current run, there are tons of box office records the film is yet to break, set by itself only. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.