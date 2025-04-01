L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection: Mohanlal film scores the 4th highest opening weekend admits in UAE

Ever since its release, Mohanlal’s blockbuster action entertainer is on a spree of registering its name among the biggest of the box office giants. In its opening weekend the film has scored the 4th highest figure among the films from all around the world as the number of admits in its opening weekend in UAE. A point to note here is that the film enjoyed a 4 day extended opening weekend rather than a typical 3 day weekend. Following are the top 5 films with the highest no. of opening weekend admits in UAE:

1. Avengers: Endgame

The 2019 mega blockbuster of Marvel Studios, Avengers Endgame sold over 443K tickets in its opening weekend in UAE, securing the top position in the list. The film was an ensemble of every leading superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by the acclaimed Russo Brothers.

2. Pathaan

The film which brought Shah Rukh Khan back in the race of the biggest megastars of Bollywood, Pathaan was released in 2023 theatrically. The film sold 374K tickets in UAE in its opening weekend, securing the 2nd position on the list. It was directed by Siddharth Anand, co-starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

3. Jawan

The mega Pan India blockbuster also starred Shah Rukh Khan but in a double role, Jawan was directed by the Tamil director Atlee Kumar who made his Bollywood debut along with several other Tamil stars from the same film like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan registered 356K admits in UAE in its opening weekend, currently the 3rd highest film in the records.

Advertisement

4. L2: Empuraan

Now, coming to the all time blockbuster L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the male lead duo. This much hyped political action thriller registered 354K admits in its opening weekend, securing the 4th highest position in the list with a small margin behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Notably, the film overtook the Telugu blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which scored 346K admits in UAE for its weekend.

L2: Empuraan Running in Cinemas

L2: Empuraan, sequel to the political action thriller Lucifer, features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh and Manju Warrier in the lead. The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, currently running in theatres successfully. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.