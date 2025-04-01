L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection: Mohanlal film sets records bigger than any Indian movie in Botswana

From being one of the most hyped Indian movies to being one of the biggest blockbuster among Indian movies, L2: Empuraan has seen a remarkable box office journey in just under 1 week of its release with a long run yet to go. The film stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, directed by Prithviraj himself.

This Mohanlal starrer has been carrying a huge hype ever since it was announced. The hype of this film later became clearly evident as its advance booking began where the film broke and made several records in both India and overseas markets. One such market is Botswana, Africa where the film is running bonkers and has overtaken several big Indian blockbusters.

According to a latest report, this Prithviraj Sukumaran film has become the highest grossing Indian movie in that specific territory, surpassing some of the biggest blockbusters like Jawan and Pathaan. Adding another record to its hands, the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan is also currently the film with the highest number of screens sold out for the film.

With so many new records being added to the film’s name everyday, this Mohanlal starrer keeps justifying the hype for itself. As of now the film is ruling on many territories and this rule was evident when it became the highest grossing Malayalam film in territories like Australia, Germany, Europe and many others. Just like what its box office report shows, L2: Empuraan is performing way better overseas rather than in India.

Major Box Office Records Broken by L2: Empuraan

As of its several other major records, L2: Empuraan is the fastest Malayalam film to cross Rs 200 crores worldwide gross, achieving this feat in just 5 days of its release. The film has collected over $10M overseas gross to become the highest grossing Malayalam film overseas. This Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is also the fastest film to achieve Rs 50 crores Kerala Gross in just 5 days.

L2: Empuraan Running in Theatres

L2: Empuraan is the much awaited sequel to the political action thriller Lucifer. It features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh and Manju Warrier in the lead. Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is current running in theatres successfully. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

