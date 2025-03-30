L2 Empuraan Box Office: Mohanlal film becomes the highest grossing Malayalam film worldwide in just 4 days

The Mohanlal starrer latest action entertainer L2: Empuraan has seen a long and successful run in its initial extended weekend phase. The film is on a record breaking spree, leaving behind the biggest of the giants of Indian cinema with its domestic and worldwide gross. This Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial became the fastest Malayalam film to join the Rs 100 crore club worldwide and has quickly set an eye on the Rs 200 crore mark in its opening weekend of box office achievements.

This record breaking run for the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial began right from its pre-sales phase where the film shattered records unimaginable for Mollywood even before the trailer of the film was released. Post the trailer release, India too and especially its home state Kerala, got to witness the box office rage of the film. L2: Empuraan became the highest opening Malayalam film ever worldwide leaving behind past record holders like Aadujeevitham, Marakkar and Odiyan with a huge margin.

Though the opening weekend of the film has nearly ended, its box office spree surely won’t be ending anytime soon. This Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial L2: Empuraan is the highest grossing Malayalam movie worldwide in just 4 days. Its Day 4 will take it near its assumed target of Rs 200 crore, benefitting slightly from the Eid holiday. For a more clear idea, the film grossed Rs 35 crore worldwide approx on its Day 3, taking its total to Rs 136.5 crores worldwide in just 3 days.

The 3 day overseas total of this Mohanlal starrer amounts to over USD 10 Million putting it much ahead of the record overseas gross of Manjummel Boys which stands at USD 8.8 Million. The slight difference in these numbers paint a clear picture for Empuraan to cement this record with much higher numbers in its ongoing run.

This mammoth Malayalam blockbuster has already crossed its previous installment Lucifer at the box office with no stress. If this box office trend continues, the film can easily top the highest grossing Malayalam films in India and mark its place on a respectable spot among the highest grossing Indian movies of all time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.