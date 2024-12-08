GV Prakash and ex-wife Saindhavi bring fans to tears as they perform on Dhanush's Pirai Thedum; WATCH

GV Prakash and Saindhavi were once one of the most admired couples. However, they parted ways earlier this year after 11 years of marriage. Despite going their separate paths, they recently reunited on stage for the first time after their divorce for a musical performance.

Saindhavi joined GV Prakash on stage during his concert to perform the song Pirai Thedum from the Dhanush-starrer romantic drama Mayakkam Enna. The track, originally sung by the duo in 2011, recreated the same magic and left fans emotional.

While the composer played the piano, Saindhavi took center stage and delivered a heartfelt rendition. Following their performance, a video of the moment went viral, and netizens flooded social media with their reactions.

A social media user wrote, "GV Prakash and Saindhavi sang my fav Pirai Thedum together at the concert (with a broken heart emoji)." Meanwhile, another fan posted, "Is it me or do #GVPrakash and #Saindhavi have tears in their eyes every time they are performing a song together in GVP concert."

"Pirai Thedum song hits really hard now, especially after their separation," read another post by a fan.

Check out more reactions below:

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi announced their decision to part ways back in May this year. The couple shared the news with fans through an official statement on social media.

In the statement, GV Prakash mentioned that the decision came after much thought and reflection. He explained that they were parting ways for the sake of their mental peace and well-being while maintaining mutual respect for each other.

He requested everyone to respect their privacy during this personal transition. He acknowledged that they were growing apart and believed that separating was the best choice for both. The couple expressed gratitude for the understanding and support of those around them during this challenging time.

Take a look at the post below:

After the news broke on the internet, people began to fabricate stories about their divorce. Responding to the same, Saindhavi wrote on her social media handle, "It’s disheartening to see numerous YouTube videos fabricating stories about the news they’ve received, especially after we requested privacy."

Take a look at her note below:

GV Prakash has been friends with Saindhavi since their childhood, and together they welcomed a daughter named Anvi in 2020.

