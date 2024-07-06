GV Prakash and his ex-wife Saindhavi reunite for the first time after separation

GV Prakash’s new song from the Vemal starrer has been winning hearts since its release yesterday (July 5). But what makes the song even more exciting and intriguing is the fact that he has reunited with his ex-wife Saindhavi for Panangarukka.

GV Prakash reunites with ex-wife Saindhavi after divorce for a song

In an exciting turn of events, music composer, singer, and actor GV Prakash joined forces with his ex-wife Saindhavi for a new song in actor Vemal's upcoming film, Sir. This marks their first collaboration since their separation.

They sang a soul-touching duet titled Panangarukka, composed by Siddhu Kumar with lyrics by Viveka. This charming melody has already captured the hearts of millions of people.

Check out the beautiful song below:

The video of Panangarukka showcases the romance between Vemal and Chaya Devi Kannan in the movie. Both the actors have been successful in making the audience fall in love with their absolute magical chemistry.

Let us know in the comment section if you like the song.

About SIR

Directed by Bose Venkat, SIR is an upcoming film starring Vemal, Chaya Devi Kannan, and Saravanan in pivotal roles. The social drama film is produced by Siraj of SSS Pictures. SIR was initially titled MA PO SI and it was changed considering the content of the film.

Advertisement

The film is anticipated to be released in 2025. However, no official confirmation has been made on this.

GV Prakash and Saindhavi’s divorce

For the unversed, GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi announced their marital split after 11 years of marriage. Announcing their separation, they issued a similar statement on respective Instagram accounts and said they are separating for the ‘sake of mental peace and betterment while preserving mutual respect’.

Following the separation announcement, GV Prakash and Saindhavi faced a series of backlash and hate comments that seemed to affect them so much that both decided to issue strong statements on the hate comments on social media.

Saindhavi and GV Prakash started as childhood friends as they studied in the same school. Later love blossomed between the two and they finally decided to exchange wedding vows in 2013.

ALSO READ: Renuka Swamy Murder case: Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others accused to remain in judicial custody till July 18