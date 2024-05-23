Harish Kalyan’s Tamil egoistic thriller Parking makes it to the library of Academy Awards

It's truly a special day for the Tamil film Industry as Harish Kalyan's starrer film Parking has made it big by being included in the library of Academy Awards. Yes, you read that right! The producer of the film took to his social media account this morning to make this special announcement.

In a delightful turn of events, the Harish Kalyan starrer Tamil film Parking has made it to the library of Academy Awards. It's such a moment of honor and pride for Kollywood and all the Indian moviegoers. The producer of the film, K.s.Sinish made this special announcement on his official X (formerly called Twitter) account today (May 23).

Sharing the post, he wrote, ''Really we don't know how big of a moment this is! But so delighted to receive this mail from The Academy and honoured to have the screenplay of our #Parking alongside many of the greatest works at the scripts library of the #Oscars

Parking to be remade in 5 languages

Following the immense commercial success of the films, as per reports, the makers of Parking have sold the remake rights of the film to 4 Indian languages and one foreign language for a hefty amount. The film is set to be remade in the Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

However, an official announcement regarding the same has not been made by the filmmakers as of now.

More about Parking

The 2023 release film Parking is about an ego clash between an elderly man and a youngster (tenants) over a single parking space in their dual flat apartment. Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the thriller drama was released on December 1, last year. Parking features Harish Kalyan, Indhuja Ravichandran, Prathana Nathan, and M.S. Bhaskar in pivotal roles.

The film received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success at the box office as well. Parking is available for streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Let us know in the comment section if you have already watched the film and how you like it.

