Is Animal fame Triptii Dimri in talks to recreate viral track same as Samantha’s Oo Antava for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Fans of Pushpa Raj have been eagerly waiting for its release. Amidst the wait for Pushpa 2, reports of Animal fame actress Triptii Dimri being roped in by the makers for a dance number in the film have surfaced.

National Crush Triptii Dimri to shake legs with Pushpa Raj?

Actress Triptii Dimri, who was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal, has some really exciting news for her fans. Yes! You heard that right.

As per reports, the Bulbbul actress will now be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. Triptii has been allegedly brought on board for a spicy dance number. However, the actress or the movie makers have not made any official announcements about the same.

But if reports are to be believed, then it would be interesting to see Allu Arjun and Triptii Dimri setting the silver screen on fire together.

It is worth mentioning that popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned everyone with her hot and sizzling performance in the Oo Antava song in the first part of the Allu Arjun starrer titled Pushpa: The Rise. Watch the spicy song below!

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa have released the announcement video of their second track, titled Angaaron (The Couple Song), featuring the leading lady of the film, Rashmika Mandanna, today (May 23). The song will be released on May 29.

Check out the video below!

More about Pushpa: The Rule

One of the most awaited pan-India movies of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, will continue from where the first film left off, showing a rift between Pushpa and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Apart from the lead pair, the film will feature Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Jagadish Prathap, among others, in pivotal roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have produced the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is set for its theatrical release on the occasion of Independence Day (August 15) this year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

