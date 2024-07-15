Harom Hara OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch Sudheer Babu's film featuring controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu

The OTT release of Harom Hara has generated significant excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film starring Sudheer Babu and Malvika Sharma. Initially set to premiere on Aha and ETV Win on July 11, 2024, the release faced delays due to an issue involving YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu. The platforms decided to proceed with the release only after editing out his scenes from the film. Now, Harom Hara has finally secured its OTT release date.

Harom Hara secures an OTT release date and platform

The movie will stream on Aha from 5 PM on July 15. Aha announced the news on social media, posting, "Get ready for an action-packed #MondayMovie! Don't miss #HaromHara streaming on aha today @ 5 PM."

The cast of Harom Hara includes Sudheer Babu playing the role of Subramanyam, and Malvika Sharma portraying Devi, who is Subramanyam's love interest. Sunil portrays the character of Constable Palani Swamy and Jayaprakash is seen as Subramanyam's father.

What was the controversy surrounding Harom Hara?

YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu, who made his film debut in Harom Hara, faced significant backlash for distasteful jokes he made in one of his YouTube videos, including incestuous comments about a father-daughter relationship. Following the video's viral spread, the Telangana Cyber Bureau filed an FIR against him.

Lead actor Sudheer Babu expressed his condemnation of Praneeth Hanumanthu's statements on social media platform X, describing them as "disgusting." He stated, "For good or bad, I’m not a social media guy nor do I keep up with things. I feel so disgusted by the fact we had #PraneethHanumanthu casted in #HaromHara. Sincere apologies from me and my entire team. We didn’t know what a pathetic creature this man is. It wasn’t in my knowledge."

Advertisement

About Harom Hara

Set in the 1980s, Harom Hara follows the compelling journey of Subramanyam, a modest lab assistant who transforms into a skilled gunsmith. The film explores his struggles and challenges as he faces the tyranny of local goons in a town marked by violence, grit, and resilience.

Harom Hara, a 2024 Indian Telugu-language action drama, is directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka. Premiering on June 14, 2024, the film has garnered a mix of positive and negative reviews from critics.

ALSO READ: Sudheer Babu apologizes for casting YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu in Harom Hara, says, ‘I feel so disgusted..’