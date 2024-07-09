Sudheer Babu apologizes for casting YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu in Harom Hara, says, ‘I feel so disgusted..’

Popular actor Sudheer Babu, who was recently seen in Harom Hara, has shared a note on his social media, apologizing for casting YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu in the film. This comes after the immense backlash over Hanumanthu's derogatory comments during a YouTube reaction video.

Sudheer Babu shared a note on his official X account to apologize for casting YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu for a role in his film, Harom Hara.

He wrote, “For good or bad, I'm not a social media guy nor do I keep up with things. I feel so disgusted by the fact we had #PraneethHanumanthu casted in #HaromHara. Sincere apologies from me and my entire team. We didn't know what a pathetic creature this man is. It wasn't in my knowledge (sic).”

Further, the Mama Mascheendra actor went on to see how people like him should not have a platform for the filth they want to spread.

“We should make sure these sick minds shouldn't have a platform for the filth they wanna spread. This isn't freedom of speech by any means (sic),” Sudheer Babu added.

Earlier, actor Kartikeya also reacted to the controversy and shared a post condemning the issue. Check out his X post below:

In yet another post, the Valimai actor defended himself when the Internet pointed out that the actor had given an interview to Hanumantu earlier.

He apologized and wrote, "I had to do the interview as one of the job responsibilities as a lead actor trying to make his film reach to wider audience but I had no intentions of encouraging such content but sadly I had to be part of it and I feel bad for that, Here on I will be really careful on who am giving interviews to and lets all together not encourage such content."

The Telangana State Cybersecurity Bureau has already filed an FIR against the YouTuber. Telangana's Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta, has assured that strict action will be taken against him.

For the uninitiated, Praneeth is a YouTuber known for his controversial remarks. He is now embroiled in controversy after his distasteful comments about a girl child. After facing severe backlash from netizens, Praneeth apologized and revealed that he edited the video and removed the controversial part.

