Raayan Trailer OUT: Dhanush looks intense as he goes on a killing spree in blood-soaked action drama

Dhanush's 50th film, titled Raayan, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 26. This gangster drama promises intense action scenes and was originally announced in January 2023 under the working title D50, commemorating Dhanush's milestone as a lead actor. The official title was unveiled in February 2024. Ahead of its release, the trailer of Raayan was unveiled, showcasing Dhanush in a gripping and intense role.

Raayan trailer features Dhanush in a never-seen-before avatar

The trailer of Raayan showcases Dhanush in a rugged avatar, killing goons coming his way. He further goes on a killing rampage against his adversaries. His fans are intrigued by his new and intense avatar in the film.

In Raayan, Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram play Dhanush's brothers, guided by the creative direction of Selvaraghavan. While Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali feature as the female leads, their roles were not revealed in the trailer. AR Rahman's background score for the trailer ignites excitement, hinting at an impressive musical journey throughout the film.

Dhanush plays the main lead in Raayan, delving into the depths of the criminal underworld as a young man seeking vengeance for his family's tragic fate.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Make way for #Raayan. #RaayanTrailer out now."

Check out the trailer below:

About Dhanush starrer Raayan

This marks Dhanush's second directorial venture and his 50th film as an actor, following his critically acclaimed and commercially successful debut with Pa Paandi. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Raayan has received an A certificate and runs for two hours and 25 minutes.

The ensemble cast includes SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and Selvaraghavan.

AR Rahman is the music composer for Raayan, with cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

Following Raayan, Dhanush is all set to appear in the upcoming film titled Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The cast includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and others in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Dhanush will also reunite with renowned filmmaker Arun Matheswaran, known for Captain Miller, for a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja.

