Raayan: Dhanush gets emotional and nostalgic as he recalls illustrious journey to his 50th film

Dhanush is gearing up for his second directorial project, Raayan, in which he also stars as the main character. On July 6, he attended the grand audio launch event for this Tamil action drama in Chennai.

Raayan marks the 50th film for the Vada Chennai star. Reflecting on his journey to this milestone, Dhanush looked emotional as he expressed his gratitude towards his debut film, Thulluvadho Ilamai.

Dhanush gets nostalgic and recalls the old days

The star reflected that if his debut film hadn't succeeded, everything else around him might not have existed, saying, “If Thulluvadho Ilamai didn't do well then we would've lost everything.. The gift of 16-year-old Venkatesh's 20-year hardwork as Dhanush was that poes garden house..”

For those who might not know, Thulluvadho Ilamai is a 2002 teen drama directed by Dhanush’s father, renowned filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, and written by his brother, Selvaraghavan.

Dhanush shares nostalgia involving Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden House

The superstar has faced considerable backlash since he and Lal Salaam director Aishwarya Rajinikanth parted ways and got divorced. Since then, the actor has remained calm and composed. At the event, Dhanush addressed the trolls and meme makers in his own style.

The Aadukalam star shared a special story about his Poes Garden residence, in Chennai, saying, “Why can't I buy a house in Poes Garden..? There's a small story about my Poes Garden house.. “

Previously, Dhanush made it clear that he is fond of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and is an ardent admirer of the stalwart of Indian cinema. The superstar addressed this by revealing a heartfelt story.

The actor expressed his personal attachment to the residence and described it as a dream come true moment, saying, "You all know whose fan I am... I wanted to see Thalaivar's house."

Dhanush further added, “I saw his house and Jayalalitha mam's house.. Then one day I wanted to buy a small house in this place.. I was 16 at that time..”

Everything you want to know about Raayan

Raayan is a revenge drama centered on the titular character. He trains himself and embarks on a mission to find and avenge the killers responsible for his family's deaths. His quest takes him deep into the criminal underworld.

The film features an ensemble cast including S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan, alongside Dhanush.

Raayan is slated to hit the big screens on July 26, coinciding with Dhanush's birthday.

