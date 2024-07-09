Dhanush starrer Raayan clears censorship with ‘A’ certificate; set to be a ‘bloody’ action flick

Dhanush is undoubtedly one of the most versatile filmmakers in the country at present. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his second directorial venture, titled Raayan. The film was initially supposed to hit the silver screens on June 13th, but was postponed, and is now slated for release on July 26th.

Needless to say, right from the time the project was announced, there has been immense hype surrounding the film. Quite recently, the makers of the film had organized a grand audio launch in Chennai, attended by the star-studded cast and crew. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to social media to reveal that Raayan has completed its censorship formalities, and has been certified an ‘A’ by the CBFC.

Raayan certified A by CBFC

What we know about Raayan so far

Raayan marks only the second directorial venture of Dhanush after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and many more in crucial roles.

It is understood that the film is a gangster action flick, and will be centered around the titular character’s quest to avenge the murder of his family. The film has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, while maestro AR Rahman composes the music for the film. Om Prakash and Prasanna GK take care of the camera work and editing respectively.

Dhanush on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Dhanush is one of the most versatile, and hence sought-after actors in the South Indian film industries at present. Apart from Raayan, the Vada Chennai actor will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and more in crucial roles.

Additionally, the actor is also set to reunite with Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran for the biopic on Ilaiyaraaja. Furthermore, Dhanush has also announced his third directorial venture, a teen rom-com flick titled Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, which features Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran and many more in crucial roles.

