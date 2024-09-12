'He lets her hit him, punch him': When Ram Charan shared about his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's bond with Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s bond has become stronger with time. From father and son, they have become great friends and companions. RC and Chireenjevi’s bond has been specially strengthened after the birth of Klin Kaara Konidela. The Little Princess of the Konidela clan has become the reason for everyone’s smile. While we have often heard how Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been rejoicing in the new-found happiness of parenthood, once RC revealed his father Chiranjeevi’s bond with Klin Kaara. The Game Changer actor stated that Chiranjeevi became a child while playing with her daughter.

In an interview with The Times of India, Ram Charan said, “When he's with Klin, he becomes like her older sibling. He lets her hit him, punch him...it's really cute to see that side of my father. He says, 'Don't call me grandfather, it's so boring, call me Chirutha."

Moreover, he also explained that Thatha means grandfather in Telugu and Chirutha means Cheetah. Ram Charan said seeing his parents enjoying with his daughter Klin Kaara fills him with immense joy. "You know it's been a 10-year-long wait for Upasana and me, so we are all so happy. Klin has brought so much luck into our lives," he added.

In another interview, the legendary actor once recalled how he was emotional when he first learned about the pregnancy. Chiranjeevi said, “We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan, where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and share this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes”.

It is worth mentioning that It was Chiranjeevi who confirmed Ram Charan and Upasana’s pregnancy news through a social media post in 2023.

