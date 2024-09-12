When Salman Khan complained to Chiranjeevi about Bollywood films not getting acceptance in South: ‘Our films are…’

The debate between films made in the North and South film industries has been long-running and unfinished. With the passage of time, there has been a pan-Indian approach towards uniting the two hemispheres of the entertainment world. However, there was once a time when Bollywood actor Salman Khan had complained to megastar Chiranjeevi about how South cinema has been rather unwelcoming for Hindi films, while on the flip side, there isn’t much of a restriction.

Well, in one of his old interviews at an event for his film, Godfather, Salman Khan had made a startling comment about the rather unwelcoming and non-accepting the South is when it comes to Hindi films. The actor addressed the matter in a humorous tone to Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi.

Salman Khan had said, “Chiru Gaaru, your films have been accepted here. Our films are not being accepted there.”

Shortly after, listening to the comment, Chiranjeevi was quick to respond how this wasn’t the case, and actually, the South film industry was more than happy to rope in Salman Khan himself in the projects.

Chiranjeevi had said, “We are here to take you. This is one of the reasons why I asked Sallu Bhai to come through in this film.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan worked with Chiranjeevi for the first time in the 2022 film Godfather. It is a remake of the popular 2019 Malayalam film titled Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the movie included a stellar star cast including Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Murali Mohan, Puri Jagganadh, Tanya Ravichandran and others.

A few days back Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her views on the North vs South debate in the film industry. In an interview with Raj Shamani, the actress, who has worked in both for quite a long time, mentioned how South films delve into deeper human emotions more than anything else, which resonates with the audience.

On the work front, Salman Khan has the movie Sikander on the cards for him. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand will be part of his next film titled Vishwambhara.

