‘Happiest birthday, Appa’: Ram Charan wishes dad Chiranjeevi on 69th birthday; Varun Tej shares throwback pics with Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 69th birthday on August 22, 2024, and wishes poured in from all corners. His son and global sensation Ram Charan also dropped a special post for his dad.

In the Instagram post, Ram shared a heartwarming picture of himself with his father donning ethnic outfits, making them a stylish father-son duo. Along with the post, the actor wrote, “Happiest birthday, Appa!!”

Check out the official post by Ram Charan:

As celebrations of Chiranjeevi’s birthday went on in full swing, many actors including Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and more also chimed in to wish the actor well. Interestingly, Varun Tej Konidela took this occasion to share some throwback pictures he has with the Megastar.

Sharing some fun and iconic moments from his childhood, the actor uploaded a couple of touching moments of both the actors during Varun’s wedding.

Along with the post, Varun also wrote a short note which read, “Thank you for teaching us to face every struggle with a smile, for being the shoulder to lean on, and for instilling in us the values of love. You’ve always been my biggest inspiration. Thank you for being you. Wish you a very happy birthday daddy. Love you.”

Here’s Varun Tej’s post for Chiranjeevi’s birthday

Coming to all three actors' professional front, Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his movie Vishwambhara, directed by Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vassishta. Aside from the Megastar, the film also has actors like Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles. The fantasy action movie is slated to hit the big screens on January 2025, coinciding with Sankranthi, next year.

On the other hand, Varun Tej Konidela who was recently seen playing the lead role in Operation Valentine with Manushi Chillar will next star in the movie Matka.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is all set to play the lead role in Shankar’s upcoming movie Game Changer. The film slated to release during Christmas this year is touted to be a political thriller with Kiara Advani in the lead.

