Here’s why Mrunal Thakur said 'yes' to be a part of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Actress Mrunal Thakur made a special appearance in Nag Ashwin's latest directorial venture, Kalki 2898 AD, which has Prabhas as the lead hero. Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27 to blockbuster reviews. The film came out with many surprises in its storyline and treatment.

Family Star actress Mrunal Thakur, who made an impactful cameo appearance in the movie has now revealed why she took the part.

Mrunal Thakur reveals why she agreed to a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD features a stellar cast, at par with industry stalwarts, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and more. Sharing views about her character and the movie's success, Mrunal Thakur said that when she learned she would be a part of Kalki 2898 AD, she barely took a second to say yes.

The actress shared, “When I was approached for ‘Kalki,’ I didn’t even take a moment to say yes. I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka.”

Mrunal continued, “Our successful collaboration in ‘Sita Ramam’ made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of.”

Interestingly Dulquer Salman, Mrunal’s Sita Ramam co-star, and Vijay Deverakonda, the actress’ Family Star co-star have also made a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

Reunion with Sita Ramam team

Mrunal Thakur accepted the cameo role in Kalki 2898 AD primarily due to her excitement about the movie's unique subject and her familiarity with the production team from her blockbuster film Sita Ramam.

The same very prestigious trio of producers, Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt, who were behind Sita Ramam under Vyjayanthi Movies, also produced Kalki 2898 AD. For the unversed, Sita Ramam was the most important film for Mrunal in terms of creating a breakthrough in the Telugu industry.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 is the most ambitious project of Tollywood, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The film has roots in Indian mythology from the Mahabharata to a post-apocalyptic world set in 2898 AD. With Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starring in the lead roles, the film has a sequel announced.

Kamal Haasan who has a big release Indian 2 next month, plays the role of the antagonist in this movie.

Kalki 2898, with its star-studded cast and crew and music by Santhosh Narayanan, is making waves in theaters, keeping everyone eagerly awaiting more updates about the movie.

