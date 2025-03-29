Mrunal Thakur adds jhumkas and sneakers to a kurti-jeans combo, balancing tradition with street style

When it comes to casual fashion, Bollywood actresses are surely setting a high bar—ensuring they appear equally stylish and comfortable. In this regard, Mrunal Thakur just added a fresh look to the mix. Enjoying a Saturday afternoon, the actress was snapped rocking her everyday style in a simple kurti and white jeans—nowadays everyone’s go-to look to make a statement. Here's a detailed breakdown of her look, so let’s dive in!

Mrunal Thakur, with a keen eye for fashion, knows how to dress appropriately for every occasion—and she always nails it to perfection. This time, for a casual outing, the actress selected a simple white kurti from her wardrobe. It featured half-sleeves and a small V-cut around the neckline. Her white kurti cascaded down to her knees with a straight cut on the sides, making it a comfortable choice for daily wear or college.

Keeping her bottoms relaxed, the actress ditched the leggings and chose to slip into casual jeans with a high-waist fit and wide-leg silhouette—perfect for comfortable and effortless movement. This kurti and jeans combination is nothing new, yet it remains one of the favorite trends among Gen Z, who embrace a carefree and stylish vibe with perfection. No doubt, Hi Nanna actress nailed this trend with a solid 10/10.

Not settling for less when it comes to accessories, the actress beautifully adorned her ears with jhumkas. Adding a functional touch, she carried a crossbody bag slung over her shoulder. To beat the heat in style, she shaded her eyes with brown-tinted sunglasses, adding a cool and chic touch to her outing look.

Advertisement

The Sita Ramam fame styled her hair into a low ponytail, leaving the front strands loose and parting them in the middle. Always a fan of keeping things simple, she chose to enhance her natural beauty with just a soft blush glow on her cheekbones and a nude shade of lipstick—giving the perfect finishing touch. Lastly, she rounded off her look with red-and-white ankle-length shoes, adding a pop of color and comfort.

Mrunal Thakur’s preference for minimalism over extra glam has truly won our hearts. Her kurti and jeans ensemble, perfectly enhanced with jhumkas and simple makeup, makes for great inspiration—especially for college-going girls. Take cues!