Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 officially announced: Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan gear up to take on Kamal Haasan in the sequel

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer sci-fi epic movie Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin is finally running in theaters from June 27, 2024. The much-awaited film has managed to generally impress people with the makers announcing its sequel as well.

The movie which is part of the Kalki Cinematic Universe is gearing up for its second part which would feature the Rebel Star and Big B going against Supreme Yaskin played by Kamal Haasan.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 officially announced

The film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone features a cliffhanger ending leaving everyone wondering about what will happen next. With Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin regaining his true strength, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan would have to stand in his way to counter them off.

With the movie leaving big suspense on what raising excitement bar for the next installments, it would be quite interesting to know how Nag Ashwin plans to shape up the next part. Moreover, in an earlier revelation by the director himself, we got to know that the film’s sequel would likely take him 3 years to complete.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles is a sci-fi epic tale based on Hindu scriptures. The movie is set in a dystopian future and starts off 6000 years after the Kurukshetra War in the Mahabharata.

In the future, Kasi will become the last city in the world, ruled by a totalitarian government led by Supreme Yaskin, a self-proclaimed god. With common people struggling to make a living in the new world, a new ray of hope shines upon them with the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki is set to bring forth an end to Kali Yuga.

Besides the leading actors, the movie also boasts an impressive cast of actors like Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Malvika Nair, and many more playing key roles.

