How much is Ajith Kumar’s fee for Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly?

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since the actor's new look showcasing a massive transformation went viral on social media. Before diving into more details about the project, let's find out how much Ajith charged for his role in this action drama.

Forbes announced earlier this year that Ajith Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He typically charges between Rs 105 crore and Rs 165 crore for his movies. However, for Good Bad Ugly, the actor reportedly charged Rs 163 crore.

Meanwhile, Ajith has finished shooting for Good Bad Ugly. Director Adhik Ravichandran shared pictures and videos from the final day of filming. The photos unveiled Ajith's new look for the movie and left fans impressed by his incredible transformation. The actor appeared to have shed some weight for the role.

Fans were particularly amazed by his youthful appearance, and many stated that he does not require de-aging technology. A social media user wrote, "A befitting reply 2 all those who doubted his superstardom, citing his aged look, body weight, lack of commitment to movies. As a born champ he will let none, I repeat, NONE to write him off. True 2 his reputation, he rises like a phoenix every time he falls. "

The storyline of the Ajith starrer has not been revealed yet. Devi Sri Prasad is working on the music for the movie. Abinadhan Ramanujam is in charge of cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty is handling the editing. The film is likely to be released next year.

