PICS: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan dazzle in swag as they shoot for Vidaamuyarchi in Bangkok ahead of its Pongal 2025 release

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer movie Vidaamuyarchi is all set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025. As the film inches toward its release, the lead actors and director, Magizh Thirumeni, were spotted in Bangkok for the movie’s patchwork shoot.

From the sets of the final leg of the shoot, the makers unveiled some drop-dead gorgeous looks of Ajith and Trisha, peaking in swagger and charisma, standing next to each other. Ajith wore a slick black tuxedo with a black bow tie and red pocket square, which went well with his salt-and-pepper hairstyle and black shades.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan donned a grey saree with a hint of red, looking like an absolute diva. The makers unveiled the posts on social media and wrote, “Ajith Kumar and Trisha dazzle together at the Vidaamuyarchi shooting spot.”

See the official location stills of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan from Vidaamuyarchi:

As the movie is days away from release, a news piece by M9 News also reported that the Ajith Kumar starrer might clash with Ram Charan’s much-awaited Game Changer. Although an official release date for Vidaamuyarchi has yet to be announced, it is speculated that the film will be released on January 10, 2025, as a Pongal release.

On the other hand, Ram Charan’s political drama directed by Shankar is announced to release on the same date, coinciding with Sankranti 2025. While it is not yet confirmed when Ajith Kumar starrer will be released, it would be interesting to see how the films manage to play out this year.

Coming to the movie, Vidaamuyarchi is said to be an action thriller flick with AK and Trisha playing the leads. The film also has Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in key roles, with many more actors playing supporting characters.

Furthermore, the superstar will next appear in the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The action comedy is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2025.

