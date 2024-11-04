Good Bad Ugly actor Ajith Kumar's unseen PHOTO from Diwali bash in Dubai with R Madhavan goes viral

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi, celebrated Diwali with pan-Indian star R. Madhavan. The exclusive picture of the Viswasam actor has gone viral on social media and was shared by one of his fans. Check out the photo below!

According to the tweet, the actors celebrated the festival of light with their closest ones in Dubai. While Ajith Kumar looked dapper as usual in a casual white T-shirt and black pants, R Madhavan donned a traditional look and opted for a blue kurta. In spite of his busy schedule, it looks like Ajith Kumar had a wonderful time celebrating the festival of lights with his dearest ones.

Although R Madhavan and Ajith Kumar have never worked together onscreen, Kumar’s wife Shalini has worked with R Madhavan. The duo were paired opposite each other in Alaipayuthey in 2000.

Recently, Shalini Ajith Kumar made all fans go in awe when she shared pictures with her former co-star R Madhavan. Sharing the pictures, Mrs. Ajith Kumar penned, "Endrendrum Punnagai," which loosely translates to "Smile Forever." As soon as the former actress shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. Check out Shalini Ajith Kumar’s Instagram post below!

For the unversed, Mani Ratnam-helmed Alai Payuthey was a massive hit in theaters back in 2000. The plot focuses on the lives of Karthik, an engineering graduate, and Shakti, a medical student. Further, Alai Payuthey explores how the couple fell in love after meeting at a wedding and got married against the wishes of their respective families. The movie is available on Disney+ hotstar, Aha, and Amazon Prime Video for streaming.

Coming back to Ajith Kumar, he is eyeing the release of much-awaited films Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Adhik Ravichandran's directorial, Good Bad Ugly. Recently, the film’s producer stated that the Ajith Kumar starrer will have a parallel Telugu dub release with its original Tamil version in theaters during Pongal in 2025.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar’s movie with Trisha Krishnan Vidaaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Apart from the lead actors, the film stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Siddhartha in pivotal roles. If reports are to be believed, Vidaamuyarchi will revolve around themes of perseverance and grit, as hinted by the title, which loosely translates to Ceaseless Effort.

