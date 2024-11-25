Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly to drop out of Pongal 2025 release for THIS reason?

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was initially expected to release in theaters for Pongal 2025, but the movie might face a postponement. At a recent promotional event for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule in Chennai, producer Naveen Yerneni shared updates about the release.

Speaking at the event, Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, who is producing both Pushpa 2 and Good Bad Ugly, revealed that Ajith Kumar’s film still has seven days of shooting remaining. He added that while they have repeatedly stated a Pongal 2025 release, the final release date will be announced soon.

The producer's speech and sudden pause while discussing the release date have fueled speculations that the film might hit the big screens later than anticipated. However, the makers are yet to finalize a release date, leaving fans to wait and see if the film will indeed be postponed from its initial Pongal 2025 schedule.

Additionally, the producer expressed confidence in the film, stating that their debut venture in Tamil cinema is poised to be a massive success. Meanwhile, the Pushpa 2 event in Chennai sparked controversy when music composer Devi Sri Prasad made remarks against the producers, adding to the buzz surrounding the event.

Amid rumors of a rift between the makers and musician Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the composer addressed the situation during the event, saying to producer Ravi Shankar: “Ravi sir, you've been blaming me, saying that I didn't deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But I think you have more complaints about me than love.”

For those unversed, Devi Sri Prasad has been replaced as the background score composer for the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Instead, musicians Thaman S, Sam CS, and Ajaneesh Loknath have been brought in to craft the film’s background scores.

Additionally, it is speculated that DSP might also be replaced by the same makers in Good Bad Ugly's background scores, with GV Prakash Kumar potentially taking over the role.

As for the Ajith Kumar starrer, Good Bad Ugly is an action-comedy film that marks the superstar's return to the big screen after his 2023 release, Thunivu, directed by H. Vinoth. Furthermore, Ajith Kumar also has Vidaa Muyarchi lined up in his upcoming projects.

