Hyderabad court summons Pawan Kalyan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments amid Tirupati Laddu controversy

The Tirumala Laddu controversy has sparked worldwide debate across the country, with several high-profile people addressing the issue. Recently, the Hyderabad City Civil Court has summoned renowned actor and leader of the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. According to a report by Gulte, an advocate named Rama Rao filed the case against the OG actor.

He claimed that Pawan Kalyan hurt Hindu sentiments by making unverified statements about the Tirupati Laddu controversy without sufficient evidence. In response, officials investigated the matter and ordered Pawan Kalyan to appear in court on November 22.

The Supreme Court had earlier halted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of laddus at the shrine.

Addressing the issue, Pawan Kalyan said in a media interaction, "I think they (Supreme Court) said it in such a way; they never said it was not adulterated. Maybe whatever information they have on their hands, I think they commented on that. And Honorable Supreme Court judges did not say it was not adulterated; they said there was confusion regarding the date, which will be cleared. Later, our government will take it forward and analyze what kind of violations happened in the last 5 years. It is not just about the Prasad issue."

The Tirupati Laddu controversy started when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the ghee used in the preparation of the Tirupati Laddu at the temple contained animal fat, a practice allegedly initiated during the previous YSRCP government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In response, Pawan Kalyan also criticized the former Chief Minister, alleging that the temple's management under the previous government was responsible for several illegal activities within the shrine.

Coming back to Pawan Kalyan's work in cinema, he will feature in films including They Call Him OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

