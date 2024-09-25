WATCH: Pawan Kalyan performs purification ritual at Kanaka Durga Temple amid Tirumala Laddu adulteration controversy; video goes viral

Pawan Kalyan had earlier arrived at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada to atone for the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddu prasadam. He even began a purification ritual on Tuesday morning as a part of his 11-day Prayaschitta Diksha. Now, a video of Pawan Kalyan from the purification ritual is going viral on social media.

In the video, the OG actor can be seen performing the ritual at the temple accompanied by several others. As soon as he begins the practice, a huge crowd gathers around to witness the moment.

Check out the viral video below:

Soon after, Pawan Kalyan addressed the media and said, "I am deeply hurt on a personal level by the malicious attempts made to infuse impurity in the prasad of Sri Tirupati Balaji Dham, the center of our culture, faith, belief and devotion, and to tell you the truth, I feel cheated from within. "

He further added, "I am taking a vow to seek forgiveness from the Lord and am taking a vow to fast for eleven days. In the latter part of the eleven-day Atonement Initiation, on October 1 and 2, I will go to Tirupati and have a personal darshan of the Lord and beg for forgiveness and then my Atonement Initiation will be completed in front of the Lord."

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will walk to Tirumala through the Alipiri route on October 1. Following this, he will mark the culmination of his 11-day Prayaschitta Diksha. The actor will further seek blessings from the Lord at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on October 2. Following that, he will conclude the Diksha by addressing the Varahi Sabha on October 3 in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the 11-day atonement by Pawan Kalyan comes after the discovery of adulterated products in the Tirumala laddu, which is considered as a sacred offering to the devotees. According to reports, a Gujarat-based laboratory confirmed that animal fat was also used in the preparation of the prasadam.

