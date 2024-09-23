Hari Hara Veera Mallu release date: Pawan Kalyan shines as the ultimate warrior; makers drop new poster

All eyes are on the superstar Pawan Kalyan as he as edges closer to shining on the silver screen once again with his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh will be essaying the role of a warrior in the project, and the makers have unveiled a new look of the actor in one of its new posters. Moreover, they have also finally revealed the official release date of the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official account of the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu shared a new poster of the film featuring none other than Pawan Kalyan. He was dressed similarly to a warrior while yielding a sharp sword towards the air. The actor’s stern yet fierce look embodied the vision of the true leader.

Along with the post, the makers also unveiled the release date of the highly anticipated film, which is selected as March 28, 2025. Additionally, the makers also revealed that Pawan Kalyan joined in the shooting of the film on September 23, 2024, in Vijayawada.

For the unversed, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs Spirit is a period-action adventure film, directed by Krish Jagarlamundi. The plot of the project is set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire. The pivotal character is based on the 14th century emperor Harihara, from the Sangama dynasty.

Coming to the cast of the film, besides Pawan Kalyan it stars Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Dalip Tahil, Vikramjeet Virk and many others.

Pawan Kalyan was roped in to play the protagonist in the film after he took semi-retirement from cinema and focussed on full-time politics. Marking his 27th film, the superstar is slated to essay the role of a thief in the movie.

Coming to the other aspects of the project, its musical score is being handled by the genius of MM Keeravani. On the other hand, the film is bankrolled under Mega Surya Production.

The release date of the film has been substantially postponed a number of times in the past. While in some cases the COVID-19 pandemic was tagged as an issue, other times it was the unavailability of Pawan Kalyan for the desired shooting dates which further delayed it.

