'They never said it was not unadulterated': Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan reacts to Supreme Court's observation on Tirupati Laddu controversy

The Tirupati Laddu controversy has become the talk of the town in the last few days. Several high-profile personalities have addressed the issue in public recently. In the latest turn of events, the Supreme Court paused the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged adulteration of ghee used to make Tirupati laddus until the next court hearing scheduled on October 3.

On a related note, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan addressed the Supreme Court’s take on the issue in a media interaction. The actor-turned-politician said, “ I think they (Supreme Court) said it in such a way, they never said it was not adulterated. Maybe whatever information they have on their hands I think commented on that. And Honorable Supreme Court judges did not say it was not adulterated, they said there was confusion regarding the date which will be cleared. Later, our government will take it forward and analyze what kind of violations happened in the last 5 years. It is not just about the Prasad issue.”

For the unversed, the Supreme Court on Monday (October 1) lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for going public with allegations regarding the adulterated ghee used to prepare the famous laddus at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati without concrete proof. As quoted by India Today, "So what was the need to go to the press at all, when you yourself ordered investigation. At least, the Gods should be kept away from politics".

The whole Tirupati Laddu controversy began when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu ‘prasad’ at the temple had animal fat during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following this, Pawan Kalyan too lashed out at the former CM and claimed that the management of temple affairs under the previous government led to many 'illicit' activities inside the temple complex. "It is not just about prasad, maybe liquor and non-veg was supplied, people were having parties there," He added.

