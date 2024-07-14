I Am Kathalan Second Look Poster OUT: Premalu duo Naslen, Girish AD reunite for family entertainer; set to release in August

Malayalam actor Naslen K Gafoor has undoubtedly become a household name following the release of the 2024 romantic comedy film, Premalu, helmed by Girish AD. Now, the blockbuster duo are set to reunite again for a family entertainer titled I Am Kathalan.

The film, which was actually announced a while back, unfortunately faced difficulties, forcing it to be delayed. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to social media to reveal that the film is slated to hit the silver screens in August this year. They also unveiled the second look poster of the film, which features a CCTV point of view of Naslen in a simple outfit with a bag over his shoulder.

Check out the poster below:

What we know about I Am Kathalan so far

I Am Kathalan marks the fourth directorial venture of director Girish AD, and features an ensemble cast including Dileesh Pothan, Vineeth Chakyar, Lijomol Jose, Anshima Anilkumar, and many more in crucial roles.

While not a lot is known about the film, it is touted that the film is a family entertainer, with a thriller element to it. The film’s first look poster was unveiled in October last year, and featured the tagline ‘On the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog’. However, there was not much update following the announcement.

Check out the first look poster below:

I Am Kathalan has been bankrolled by Paul Varghese and Tinu Thomas under the banner of Dr. Paul Varghese Entertainments, while Sidhartha Pradeep composes the music for the film. Sharan Velayudhan Nair and Akash Joseph Varghese take care of the camera work and editing respectively.

Advertisement

Naslen and Girish AD’s collaborations

It is quite well known that Naslen is one of Girish AD’s favorite actors to work with. In fact, the Ayalvashi actor has been a part of all four ventures of the director, namely Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Super Sharanya, Premalu and now I Am Kathalan.

Their most recent venture, Premalu, which released in February this year, was a blockbuster hit and garnered a pan-Indian audience. The film features Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan and many more in crucial roles, with ace director SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya taking care of the Telugu release of the film.

ALSO READ: Veteran film producer-director Aroma Mani passes away at 65 in his Kunnukuzhy residence