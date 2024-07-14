Veteran film producer-director Aroma Mani passes away at 65 in his Kunnukuzhy residence

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Renowned Malayalam film producer and director M Mani, popularly known as Aroma Mani, passed away at his residence in Kunnukuzhy on Sunday. He died at the age of 65, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

With over 60 films produced under the banners of Aroma Movie International and Sunitha Productions, and seven films directed, Mani's contributions to cinema were significant. His first production venture was the 1977 film Dheera Sameere Yamuna Theere, starring Madhu. His final production was the 2013 film Artist, featuring Fahadh Fasil and directed by Shyamaprasad.

Aroma Mani's notable films

One of Mani's notable productions, Thikalaazcha Nalla Divasam (1985), directed by Padmarajan, won the National Award for Best Film. In 1986, his film Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, received the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues.

Mani made his directorial debut in 1982 with Aa Divasam, scripted by Jagathy N.K. Achary. He also penned the story for the movie. His other directorial works include Kuyiline Thedi, Muthodu Muthu, Ente Kalithozhan, and Aanaykkorumma.

Aroma Mani's journey to stardom

Born M Mani, Aroma Mani was a prominent figure in both the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. His journey began in 1977 with Dheerasameere Yamunaatheere, marking the start of a prolific career that spanned over four decades.

Mani’s early works, such as Thinkalaazhcha Nalla Divasam and Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam, demonstrated his ability to achieve both commercial success and critical acclaim. His films frequently addressed social issues, earning him multiple National Film Awards.

Despite the evolving film industry landscape, Mani remained dedicated to quality storytelling, producing hits like Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Irupatham Noottandu, and Commissioner.

Throughout his career, Mani faced numerous challenges, including rising production costs and the changing dynamics of the film industry. However, his passion and commitment to cinema never waned. His final production, Artist (2013), garnered significant recognition at film festivals.

Meanwhile, condolences for the veteran producers have started pouring from across the country.

Pinkvilla extends its heartfelt condolences to Aroma Mani’s family!

ALSO READ: Malayalam actor Jinu Joseph’s father passes away at 84