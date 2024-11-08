Idli Kadai release date OUT: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer to hit big screens on THIS day

Dhanush is all set to return to the director’s chair for the third time with Idli Kadai. The film will feature his Thiruchitrambalam co-star Nithya Menen as the female lead. Recently, the actor took to his social media handles to announce the official release date of the highly anticipated movie.

Sharing a new poster, Dhanush revealed that Idli Kadai will hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, coinciding with Tamil New Year. This film marks his third directorial venture after Pa Paandi in 2017 and his latest release, Raayan.

In the poster, a man (presumably Dhanush), can be seen standing in front of a small hut with a thatched roof. Meanwhile, the sky is filled with beautiful shades of pastel colors with birds flying in the backdrop. Soon after Dhanush made the post, his Raayan co-star Sundeep Kishan and composer GV Prakash took to the comment section to share their reactions.



Meanwhile, Idli Kadai will mark Dhanush and Nithya Menen's second collaboration after their hit film Thiruchitrambalam. The song of the film is composed by none other than GV Prakash while Kiran handles the cinematography.

While fans are excited to watch Dhanush's upcoming film Idli Kadai, it has been speculated that Karthik Subbaraj's Suriya 44 will also be released on the same date. If this happens, then fans are in for a big treat this Tamil New Year.

On the other hand, Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy announced his next film with Dhanush. The movie has tentatively been titled D55. Sharing photos from the pooja ceremony, the filmmaker wrote, "When good things happen, they happen in a row! Series of the optimistic flow of feelings continue through…NEXT. It will be #D55 with one of the greatest performers of the country, A Powerhouse of talent, multifaceted @dhanushkraja sir!"



In just one day, Dhanush's fans received two big updates on his upcoming films. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on these movies.



