Why did Dhanush say ‘I am feeling jealous’ while asking about Rajinikanth to Dushara Vijayan?

Dushara Vijayan, who is gearing up for her upcoming film, Vettaiyan with superstar Rajinikanth, opened up about her conversation with Dhanush on the sets of Raayan. The popular actress spoke about how once the Raayan actor and director asked her if she was shooting with Thalaivar and how he was ‘jealous of her’.

In a recent interview with Gallata Plus, Dushara Vijayan shed light on the incident and revealed that the filming of both Vettaiyan and Raayan happened simultaneously. Talking about the same, she said, "Vettaiyan & Raayan shooting happened in Parallel. Dhanush sir asked me if I had acted with Superstar Rajinikanth. We all know how big a fan he is of Thalaivar. I said Yes, and Dhanush sir said I am feeling jealous for the first time because of you as I acted with Thalaivar”.

Further, the Sarpatta Parambarai actress disclosed her admiration for the Kubera actor and called herself Dhanush’s fan. “I am very grateful for it. Actually, Dhanush sir is my favorite hero,” Dushara added.

It is worth mentioning that Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa. The couple decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their split in early 2022 and called it a ‘mutual decision’. However, it seems like even after their divorce, the Maari 2 actor is on good terms with his ex-wife’s family.

Coming back to Dushara Vijayan’s upcoming project Vettaiyan, the film helmed by TJ Gnanavel will be released on the silver screens on October 10, 2024. Apart from Rajinikanth and Dushara, Vettaiyan will feature Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rana Daggubati as central characters. It is worth mentioning that the project marks the reunion of Mr Bachchan and Thalaivar after 33 years. They were seen in Hum, which was their last screen outing together.

Vettaiyan features the tale of an IPS officer, revered as an encounter specialist in the police force. The short glimpse of the film recently released by the makers hints at how the opposing ideas of encounters and human rights take center stage.

