Dhanush directed movies: Rajkiran starrer Pa Paandi, Pavish’s Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Raayan and more

Dhanush is equal parts a versatile actor and an amazing filmmaker. Besides the recognition which he has earned over the years with his performances on-screen, it is his magic behind the camera as the captain of the ship that seeps through and weaves magic on the celluloid. Well, here are the movies directed by Dhanush that must be on your watchlist.

Dhanush directed movies

Pa Paandi

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

Ratings: 7.4/10 (IMDb)

Released back in 2017, Pa Paandi is a Tamil comedy film starring Indian actors Rajkiran and Revathy in crucial roles. Being Dhanush’s directorial debut, he himself has made a special appearance in the film, where he played the younger version of Rajkiran’s character named Paandi. A box office success, its storyline revolves around a middle-aged man, a retired stuntmaster who is at constant loggerheads with his son. Things change when this man escapes on a road trip for the quest to find his first love.

Raayan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ratings: 6.5/10 (IMDb)

One of Dhanush’s recent must-watch movies, Raayan, was released on July 26, 2024. The prolific actor himself leads the film in the titular role of the Tamil language film. He plays the role of an unfortunate man, living a simple life until he gets dragged into the world of crime, ill-doings and manipulation. At the end, he is bent on doing everything that would keep his family safe and protected above everything else. It received positive reviews at the box office.

Advertisement

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

Where to watch: Yet to release

Ratings: N/A

Dhanush's new movie, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, will be hitting theaters soon on December 21, 2024. Marking Dhanush’s 3rd directorial venture, the film is spearheaded by Kavish, Priya Prakash Warrier, Mathew Thomas and others. It is touted as a coming-of-age romantic comedy film. A few songs of the movie have already been released, grabbing considerable attention among the audiences.

Idly Kadai

Where to watch: Yet to release

Ratings: N/A

Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture, Idly Kadai, is an upcoming Tamil drama that would star him along with Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey in key roles. It was announced quite recently in September 2024 and is bankrolled under Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films. The movie’s musical score is being set by GV Kumar and its shooting has already begun.

Let us know which one of these Dhanush-directed movies would be on your bucket list.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan shares his car secrets and meeting wife Amal Sufiya in school during Unstoppable with NBK Season 4; Deets Inside