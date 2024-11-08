EXCLUSIVE: Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan opens up about ‘passing the baton’ scene with Thalapathy Vijay in The GOAT and what it means to him

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi are currently basking in the success of their latest film, Amaran. The movie is performing well in theaters owing to good word-of-mouth. After Amaran's success, director Rajkumar Periasamy, along with the star cast, attended the Pinkvilla Masterclass for a fun chat.

During the interview, Sivakarthikeyan opened up about his cameo in Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and what the passing of the baton scene meant to him.

The Amaran star said, "His legacy is his own, and no one can touch that or take it from him. I see that as a very sweet scene where our senior, a very big star, is sharing the screen with the next-generation star. That’s the only thing, and maybe I felt he is giving his love to me, that’s how I perceived it, and I’ve taken it that way. His journey of over 30 years has been filled with his own struggles and battles to reach this level, so I can’t just go and take that and say, 'From now on, I will continue that.' It’s not that way."

Sivakarthikeyan went on to say that his cameo scene in The GOAT is something he will remember forever. The actor further recalled his famous tweet where he talked about Vijay's hit film Thuppakki.

He said, "I tweeted about the Thuppakki film. I know people who have real guns are not mass, but those who have the Thuppakki ticket are the real mass, that’s what I tweeted. So, with the same star, I’m sharing the screen and doing a cameo in his film. It’s very special for me. So, I don’t see that as passing on a baton or something. I learn good things from all my senior stars. I learn all the good things from them, and I’ll try to incorporate that and give good films or bigger hit films like them. But I’ll never think, 'I want to be them.'"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. In the film, the actor played Major Mukund Varadarajan while Sai Pallavi portrayed the character of his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

ALSO READ: Meet Major Mukund Varadarajan, the real hero played by Sivakarthikeyan in upcoming movie Amaran