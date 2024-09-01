In PICS: Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar get touristy with daughter Sitara as they explore NYC together

Mahesh Babu recently took some time off from his busy schedule and jetted off to New York City with his family. The actor seems to be making the most of his time in the Big Apple. Recently, Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata, took to their social media handles to share some adorable moments from their family trip together.

In the photo shared by Mahesh Babu, the actor can be seen on a bustling street in New York with his little one Sitara. The actor looks dapper in a casual outfit paired with a matching cap, while his daughter looks stylish in wide-legged jeans and a white crop top.

Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Meanwhile in #NYC… @sitaraghattamaneni." Soon after he made the post, Namrata took to the comments section to drop a few emojis and share her reaction.

Check out the post below:

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share a string of photos from her NYC trip.In the first photo, the former actress exudes a casual yet chic vibe. In the second photo, she is seen sitting outdoors with her daughter, Sitara. The mother and daughter can be seen matching in white sneakers during their day out. Lastly, Namrata posted a selfie with her daughter and captioned the post, "The small amongst the big!! I love NYC."

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

A day ago, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata celebrated the 18th birthday of their son Gautam in NYC. The Guntur Kaaram actor even took to his Instagram handle to pen a sweet note for his son. He wrote, "Happy 18 son! Explore and enjoy this time! I love you very much…I’m a proud father today."

Check out the post below:



Namrata also shared a sweet birthday note for her son Gautam and wrote, "To new beginnings! Happy birthday son. It’s a big one for you and for us as proud parents! Shine bright be happy and stay blessed always. Love you kid."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has joined hands with renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Details about this highly anticipated project are still under wraps.

ALSO READ: After dad Mahesh Babu and mom Namrata, Sitara also wishes her brother Gautam his 18th birthday; calls him ‘forever and always’