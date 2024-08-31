Mahesh Babu shares words of wisdom for his son Gautam Ghattamaneni as he turns 18: 'I’m a proud father...'

As Mahesh Babu's son Gautam turns 19, the actor shared a sweet birthday post for his firstborn on his social media. Check out!

By Baisakhi Mishra
Updated on Aug 31, 2024  |  01:23 PM IST |  3.6K
Here's how Mahesh Babu wished his son Gautam on 18th birthday
Here's how Mahesh Babu wished his son Gautam on 18th birthday (PC: Mahesh Babu Instagram)

It's a special day for Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as his son Gautam Ghattamaneni has turned 18 today (August 31). As the young boy is celebrating his big day, the daddy-dearest Mahesh Babu has taken social media by storm by sharing an unseen picture of his firstborn. Wishing Gautam a birthday, the actor penned words of wisdom as his son entered the first year of adulthood. Check out Mahesh Babu's post below!


ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar drops sweet birthday wish for their son Gautam Ghattamaneni; SEE PIC

About The Author
Baisakhi Mishra

Baisakhi Mishra, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate from Bhubaneswar, Odisha has an insatiable thirst for traveling and movies.

...

Credits: Mahesh Babu Instagram
