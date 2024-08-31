Mahesh Babu shares words of wisdom for his son Gautam Ghattamaneni as he turns 18: 'I’m a proud father...'

It's a special day for Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as his son Gautam Ghattamaneni has turned 18 today (August 31). As the young boy is celebrating his big day, the daddy-dearest Mahesh Babu has taken social media by storm by sharing an unseen picture of his firstborn. Wishing Gautam a birthday, the actor penned words of wisdom as his son entered the first year of adulthood. Check out Mahesh Babu's post below!

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar drops sweet birthday wish for their son Gautam Ghattamaneni; SEE PIC