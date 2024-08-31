After dad Mahesh Babu and mom Namrata, Sitara also wishes her brother Gautam his 18th birthday; calls him ‘forever and always’

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni is celebrating his 18th birthday on August 31, 2024. As the star kid clocks in another year, his sister Sitara has taken it to her official Instagram handle to celebrate her brother’s birthday.

Penning a special caption for him, Sitara wrote, “Happy 18th birthday annayya! Have a fabulous year... love you so much forever and always…”

Check out the official post by Sitara Ghattamaneni here:

Earlier, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar had also expressed their wishes to their son, who has turned 18. Taking to his official social media handles, the superstar wished his son with a simple picture and said, “Happy 18 son! Explore and enjoy this time! I love you very much…I’m a proud father today.”

Similarly, Namrata also went on to express her wishes for the birthday boy, expressing how he has made them proud parents. Penning the caption, the former actress wrote, “To new beginnings! Happy birthday son. It’s a big one for you and for us as proud parents! Shine bright, be happy and stay blessed always. Love you, kiiiid.”

See Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s post for his son Gautam’s 18th birthday:

As many may already be aware, the popular star kid Gautam Ghattamaneni is expected to follow his family legacy of actors and has been studying for the same. The star kid had previously played a small role in his father’s film 1: Nenokkadine back in 2014, enacting the actor’s younger self.

Coming to the superstar’s work front, Mahesh Babu is set to voice the title role in the Disney movie Mufasa: The Lion King’s Telugu version. The actor's charismatic voice matches the persona of the jungle’s orphaned king and is set to be a feast for anyone who experiences it in the dubbed version. Moreover, actors Brahmanandam and Ali are set to voice the characters Pumbaa and Timon, respectively, with the film releasing on December 20, 2024.

Furthermore, Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently undergoing the prep work for his much-awaited collaboration with director SS Rajamouli. The tentatively titled film SSMB29 has been making quite the buzz and is said to be a jungle adventure movie.

