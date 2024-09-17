In PICS: Ram Charan switches on 'beast mode'; begins rigorous prep for his massive RC 16 transformation

After wrapping up Game Changer, Ram Charan has started preparing for his next film, RC 16. The actor is all set to undergo a massive transformation for the sports drama. Recently, Ram Charan shared photos with fitness coach Shivoham as he began his body transformation journey for the film.

Sharing photos in his fitness gear, Ram Charan wrote, "Beast mode on #RC16 loading..."

Shivoham also took to his Instagram handle to share photos with Ram Charan and wrote, "It's an absolute honor to work with you on this transformation journey. Thank you @alwaysramcharan for having me on board as your fitness coach. Im looking forward to the road ahead !!! It's going to be great."

Take a look at the posts below:

For the uninitiated, Shivoham is a renowned fitness coach who has earlier worked with actors including Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Amitabh Bachchan, among others. He is known for helping stars with their body transformations. According to reports, Ram Charan will be training with Shivoham to prepare for RC 16.

As RC 16 is believed to be a sports drama, reports suggest that Ram Charan will be changing his entire look. He will be sporting a ripped and leaner body in the film.

Meanwhile, RC 16 is going to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen sharing screen space with actress Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. Reports suggest that the shooting of the film will start in October 2024, as the pre-production is still underway.

RC 16 will reportedly be based in Uttarandhra, and Ram Charan would even practice the local accent. Nonetheless, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Mythri Movie Makers.

Before RC 16, fans will get to see Ram Charan in S Shankar's Game Changer. The film also features Kiara Advani as the female lead. Reports suggest that the film is aiming for a Christmas release this year.

