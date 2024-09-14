‘He has rules that none in the family…’: When Ram Charan confessed to getting beaten up by his father Chiranjeevi with a police belt

Actor Ram Charan’s beautiful equation with his father and megastar Chiranjeevi has often been the talk of the town. The duo are strongly bonded and even today, the doting son continues to hail his father as the greatest inspiration in his life and career. However, Ram had once remembered a striking moment with his father, when Chiranjeevi hit him with a police belt.

Back in 2020 in an interview with a TV channel, Ram Charan had spoken about a distant memory from his childhood when he ended up getting a major thrashing from his father Chiranjeevi. The Magadheera star recalled being only 8 at that point of time and it happened after he had learnt to speak some bad words from his driver and security personnel.

Ram had said, “He has beaten me only once in childhood. I was 8 year old and I noticed my driver and security were talking to each other near the gate. I didn't understand a few of their words. I went inside the house and asked Naga Babu uncle. My father had just returned home from shooting. My uncle took me to his room."

Continuing with his memories, Ram Charan then mentioned how Chiranjeevi was totally upset at him learning those abusive words in the first place and remained the same even when he offered a reasoning. However, the megastar ended up beating Ram with a police belt which was given to him by his father.

Ram Charan narrated, “He told my father that I have learned some words from his friends or someone. Then my father sent him outside. I didn't understand the reason and I had to give an explanation. My grandfather had gifted a belt to my father after his retirement. He took that and beat me. He told me that those were very bad words and never use them in your life.”

Towards the end of the interview, Ram also spoke about the kind of value system that his father Chiranjeevi follows back home, which involves disliking people who argue with the mothers and ladies of their family.

On the work front, Ram Charan is eyeing his next big release with Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has his next film Vishwambhara on the cards for him.

