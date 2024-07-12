RC16: Shiva Rajkumar set for his Tollywood debut in Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film with Buchi Babu Sana

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has joined the star cast of RC16. This film will mark his Tollywood debut alongside global star Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on Jul 12, 2024  |  11:42 AM IST |  574
PC: Mythri Movie Makers X
RC16: Shiva Rajkumar set for his Tollywood debut in Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film with Buchi Babu Sana (PC: Mythri Movie Makers X)

RC16 is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Recently, the filmmakers made an exciting announcement on their social media handles. RC16 proudly marks the entry of Kannada superstar Karunada Chakravarthi Shiva Rajkumar into Telugu cinema. He has been cast in a significant role, with the news being revealed today, coinciding with Shiva Rajkumar's birthday.


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anjali Choudhury

With a keen eye for trends and a love for storytelling, Anjali Choudhury aims to bring all the latest

...

Credits: Mythri Movie Makers X
Advertisement

Latest Articles