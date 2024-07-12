RC16: Shiva Rajkumar set for his Tollywood debut in Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film with Buchi Babu Sana
Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has joined the star cast of RC16. This film will mark his Tollywood debut alongside global star Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
RC16 is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Recently, the filmmakers made an exciting announcement on their social media handles. RC16 proudly marks the entry of Kannada superstar Karunada Chakravarthi Shiva Rajkumar into Telugu cinema. He has been cast in a significant role, with the news being revealed today, coinciding with Shiva Rajkumar's birthday.