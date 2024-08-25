In pics: Superstar Rajinikanth receives special invitation from Petta co-star Megha Akash to her wedding with Saai Vishnu

Megha Akash recently invited superstar Rajinikanth to her wedding with Saai Vishnu. The actress had shared screen space with the legendary actor in the film Petta back in 2019. She took to her Instagram handle to share photos with the Coolie actor alongside her family members and fiance.

Sharing a string of photos with Rajinikanth, Megha wrote, "Went to invite our favourite. The one and only #superstar. Always a fan." In the photos, Thalaivar can be seen happily posing with the couple and their family members for the camera. He can also be seen warmly embracing the newly engaged couple out of love in a candid photo.

Meanwhile, Megha Akash exchanged rings with her longtime beau Saai Vishnu in Chennai on Thursday, August 22. The couple got engaged in a traditional ceremony and marked a new chapter of their life. Later, they took to their social media handles to share a glimpse of their engagement ceremony.

Sharing the photos, they wrote, "To love , laughter and our happily ever after. Engaged to the love of my life." At her engagement ceremony, Megha Akash donned a classic ivory silk saree teamed with a maroon blouse and statement jewelry. Meanwhile, Saai Vishnu complemented her look in a bluish silk shirt paired with a traditional dhoti. For the unversed, the couple have been rumored to be dating each other for the past six years.

Megha Akash made her Telugu debut with Lie starring Nithiin as the main lead. The film release back in 2017. Then, she made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth starrer Petta in 2019. The actress was also a part of Enai Noki Paayum Thota. The film featured Dhanush as the main lead.

Megha Akash has starred in several good films including Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Boomerang, Raja Raja Chora and others.

Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Saha Kuntumbaanam.

