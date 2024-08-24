OFFICIAL: Kannada star Upendra Rao joins cast of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj; see PIC

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next movie Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, Kannada actor Upendra Rao has officially joined the cast of the film.

The official update was initially made using a post on his Instagram account. However, moments later, the post was deleted.

Check out the photo posted by Upendra with Rajinikanth earlier:

The excitement about Upendra's involvement in the film started as a topic of discussion online. With the recently deleted photo, it seems clear that the Kannada actor has a significant role in the movie. There are rumors suggesting he could be the main villain, but nothing has been officially confirmed at this time.

The actor who previously made his debut in Tamil cinema back in 2008 with the Vishal starrer Sathyam is now set to make a return to the industry. The makers of Coolie had earlier unveiled a teaser from the movie which gave us a glimpse of the film.

The black-and-white glimpse that was given earlier showcased the Superstar entering a smuggling ring and bashing them left and right. In his own style, the actor swayed his way entirely, making us question who he really is.

As the film’s shooting is progressing right now, actors Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj are also playing key roles in the movie.

Coming to the actors’ professional front, Upendra was last seen in the film Kabzaa playing the lead role. The movie directed by R Chandru was a period action flick with an ensemble cast of actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, Nawab Sah, Suneel Puranik, John Kokken, Dev Gill, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor will next be seen in the film UI, a surrealistic action flick in which he directs himself. As he plays the lead role, actors Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, Nidhi Subbaiah, and more also play prominent roles.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is next set to be seen in the movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The cop action movie features the superstar as an IPS officer with an additional cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and more. The film is slated to release in theaters on October 10, 2024.

