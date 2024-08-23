PHOTOS: Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan star Megha Akash gets engaged to her longtime beau Saai Vishnu

Telugu actress Megha Akash has hit the spotlight as she turns over a new leaf in her life. The starlet recently got engaged to her longtime beau, Saai Vishnu, in a traditional ceremony. Megha shared the first glimpses from this special moment in her life, which beautifully celebrates their love.

Taking to her Instagram account, Megha Akash posted a series of pictures from her traditional engagement ceremony. She and her fiancé, Saai Vishnu, were dressed in stunning attires for the occasion.

Megha draped herself in a classic white silk saree, paired with a maroon blouse. She completed her look with traditional gold jewelry. Meanwhile, Saai Vishnu opted for a powder blue kurta, complemented by a matching silk veshti.

Along with the pictures, Megha penned a heartfelt caption expressing her emotions as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. She wrote, “My Vish came true. To love, laughter, and our happily ever after. Engaged to the love of my life.”

For the unversed, reports about Megha Akash’s personal life have often surfaced on the internet from time to time. For instance, the diva was previously rumored to be dating the son of a politician. While she never directly addressed any of these speculations, one might wonder if the man in question back then was Saai Vishnu himself.

On the professional front, Megha made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta in 2019. Following that, she has starred in a number of films across different languages, including Boomerang, Satellite Shankar, Dear Megha, Manu Charitra, and others.

She was last seen in the Tamil action-drama film Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, which was released on August 2, 2024. The movie, headlined by Vijay Antony, revolves around a unique love story that develops between a secret agent on duty and a woman in distress whom he steps out to help.

Besides that, Megha Akash has two more projects in the pipeline. This includes the Tamil film Saha Kuntumbaanam as well as the Telugu film Production No.1.

