Indian 3: Kamal Haasan starrer political thriller to release in January 2025

The celebrated actor-director duo Kamal Haasan and S Shankar’s highly anticipated film Indian 2 was released on Friday (July 12). Meanwhile, exciting news about the third part of the blockbuster franchise has surfaced. The release date for Indian 3 is finally out!

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3 to have a January 2025 release

The makers of the film had earlier confirmed that Indian 3 is happening, during the promotions of Indian 2 recently. Director S Shankar in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said that if everything goes right, he would release part 3 within 6 months of Indian 2.

In the latest update, Indian 3 is all set for its worldwide release in January 2025.

Besides that, after completion of the Indian 2, when the rolling titles will go up for 30 seconds, an exclusive glimpse of Indian 3 will be played. The glimpse will be played for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to build up the anticipation among the audience.

Meanwhile, going by the initial film reviews on Twitter (now X), Indian 2 has been receiving mixed responses. While the majority of moviegoers loved the film, especially the Vikram actor’s acting, few left the theatres with pure disappointment.

Some called the film a blockbuster while some called the Kamal Haasan-led movie a disaster. Have you watched Indian 2 yet? Let us know in the comments.

More about Indian 2

Renowned actor-director duo Kamal Haasan and S Shankar have reunited for the sequel to their blockbuster franchise, Indian. The sequel titled Indian 2, produced by Lyca Productions was released on July 12, 2024.

Kamal Haasan reprised his role as Senapathy, a once-feared vigilante. Apart from him, Indian 2 also features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, in pivotal roles. The sequel is a continuation of the tale of Senapathy, a veteran freedom fighter who takes up the mantle of India to eliminate corruption in India.

The first installment ended on a high note, with him vowing to return if he is needed again and now it seems the time has come. The Indian franchise will soon return with its third part, as confirmed by the makers.

