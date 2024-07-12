WATCH: Kamal Haasan's fan arrives on horse in Senapathy’s costume to watch first day show of Indian 2

Indian 2: Zero Tolerance, the much-awaited sequel to Kamal Haasan's 1996 film Indian, hit theaters on Friday, July 12. The sequel to the late 90s hit has garnered a positive response from audiences. Enthusiastic fans of Kamal Haasan were seen outside cinema theaters, eager to catch the first-day show. One particularly dedicated fan of the Tamil superstar was spotted dressed as Senapathy, the film's lead character while arriving at a theater in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan's fan arrives on horse to watch the film

In a video shared by ANI, the fan can be seen donning Senapathy’s attire, and arriving at the theater on a white horse. The spectacle drew a crowd of fellow Kamal Haasan fans, capturing everyone's attention.

The fan further boosted the excitement by unfurling the Indian flag and addressing the crowd before heading in to watch the film. The video soon went viral and garnered the attention of Kamal Haasan's fans across the globe.

For the unversed, Indian 2: Zero Tolerance continues the story from Kamal Haasan's 1996 blockbuster Indian, in which he played dual roles alongside co-stars Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Kasthuri Shankar. The production of the sequel began in 2019 but faced delays due to the pandemic and a set accident in 2020.

What more do we know about Indian 2?

The plot of Indian 2 centers on a freedom fighter's ongoing battle against corruption in contemporary India. Alongside Haasan, the film features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in significant roles. Indian 2 is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

Advertisement

With music by Anirudh Ravichander and a writing team comprising Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar, Indian 2 has also been released in Hindi and Telugu as Hindustani 2 and Bharateeyudu 2, respectively.

Looking ahead, Indian 3 is slated for release in January 2025. However, the makers of the film are yet to confirm a release date. Meanwhile, the trailer for this upcoming installment was included in the end credits of Indian 2, further building anticipation for the franchise's future.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Will Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 create a pan-India impact for Tamil cinema at the box office?