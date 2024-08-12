Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff has recently initiated legal action to protect his personality and publicity rights. The actor filed a lawsuit with the Delhi High Court against several entities for the alleged unauthorized use of his name, photos, voice, and the term ‘Bhidu’ without his consent. The actor has allowed only Krushna Abhishek to impersonate him.

Krushna Abhishek shared with Pinkvilla that Tiger Shroff called him to praise his performance after he impersonated Jackie Shroff on Kapil Sharma's show just the day before. Jackie Shroff himself also praised Krushna, saying he is the only one who does it beautifully.

Krushna Abhishek is often seen impersonating Jackie on The Great Indian Kapil Show and other shows too. Krushna is also starring in the movie Welcome To The Jungle, where Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi in key roles.

Welcome To The Jungle is expected to be the biggest comedy of 2024. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it features a star-studded cast and will release on Christmas 2024. The movie is expected to wrap up by the end of July according to the schedule.

Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah recently reacted to Jackie Shroff’s legal proceedings to safeguard his personality rights. She also supported her husband, saying that imitation is a compliment.

Advertisement

Reacting to the entire incident, Kashmera took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “To all the disappointed fans that have been messaging us I just want to tell you all that please understand that IMITATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY. Krushna loves #jaggu dada @apnabhidu @krushna30.”

Krushna is currently a part of the cooking and comedy show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment alongside his wife Kashmera Shah. The show is judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and hosted by Bharti Singh.

The show features celebrity duos such as Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande.

ALSO READ: Aapka Apna Zakir: Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS first pay cheque and what she did with the money: 'Maine toh...'