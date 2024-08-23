Inside baby shower pics: Mom-to-be Pranita Subhash gears up to welcome second child as she celebrates it with pastel-themed party

Pranita Subhash, who is currently enjoying her second pregnancy with her husband Nitin, took social media by storm as she shared some beautiful pictures from her baby shower on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, the actress penned, “A baby shower to remember (sic)".

In the first picture, we can see Pranita posing in front of a huge cake with her husband and daughter. She looks absolutely breathtaking in a gorgeous white satin gown. She paired her outfit with stunning diamond earrings and a simple yet elegant ring. For her hairdo, Pranita kept it simple by keeping them open and putting a white hair clutcher.

Twinning with the mommy-to-be, Pranita’s husband and daughter also opted for white outfits. Talking about the baby shower ceremony, the venue was beautifully decorated in a blue and pink theme. Moreover, the place was filled with balloons and flowers, and the two-tier cake is just apt for the event.

Earlier, Pranita Subhash announced her pregnancy with a quirky and adorable Instagram post, flaunting her baby bump. Sharing pictures of her cute baby bump, the actress informed fans about her second pregnancy on July 25. As soon as her pregnancy news was out, her comment section was filled with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

The mommy-to-be looked gorgeous in regular blue denim and a stylish sleeveless black body suit. Pranita looked beautiful and the pregnancy glow was evident on her face.

The actress left her wavy hair open and opted for soft glam minimal make-up to complete her look. Pranita dropped a quirky caption and wrote, "Round 2… The pants don’t fit anymore!"

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pranita Subhash exchanged wedding vows with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child - a baby girl in June 2022. After 3 years of marital bliss, Pranita and Subhash have once again embarked on the journey to embrace parenthood.

On the professional front, Pranita last appeared in the Kannada film Ramana Avatara. The romantic comedy was helmed by Vikas and Vinay Pampathi. Apart from her, Ramana Avatara also featured Rishi, Shubra Aiyappa, Arun Sagar, and Anirudh Acharya in the lead roles. It was released on May 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: Not Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan calls THIS co-star his favorite actress